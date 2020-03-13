Local 4 to air ‘Coronavirus Crisis’ Special – Live, Tuesday at 8 p.m.

As the coronavirus numbers in Michigan continue to grow, the Local 4 News team is airing an hour-long special called “Coronavirus Crisis” – solely devoted to update the community on the latest information about this virulent respiratory disease.

“We know the questions people have and the anxiety this pandemic is creating,” said Local 4 News Director Kim Voet. “Details are changing by the hour and that’s why we’re doing a live special – so our team of experts can bring you the most up-to-date information possible to help you and your family know how to plan and guard against infection.”

Our Team:

Local 4 Anchors/Hosts – Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill

Medical Expert - Dr. Frank McGeorge

Consumer Investigative Reporter (Help Me Hank) - Hank Winchester

Business Editor and Certified Financial Planner - Rod Meloni

Topics Covered:

· Everything you need to know for the days and weeks ahead as the coronavirus crisis unfolds. Dr. Frank McGeorge, an experienced emergency room doctor, leading our coverage with the latest on the cases, testing, who is most at risk and the best ways to protect yourself. Since the start Dr. McGeorge has been answering all your questions about the coronavirus.

· Help Me Hank Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester with how the crisis is impacting consumers, warning you about the latest scams, how to deal with supply shortages, and the latest recommendations when it comes to travel.

· Business Editor Rod Meloni with the latest on the markets, the economy and how it’s affecting your wallet.

Please join us Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. for “Coronavirus Crisis,” and let family and friends know about this important Local 4 Special, that will also stream live on ClickOnDetroit.com.

