Michigan Gov. Whitmer orders ban on all events with over 250 people due to coronavirus

DETROIT – Michigan is escalating its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday night Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the closure of all Michigan K-12 schools, including public, private and boarding, in response to the confirmed cases.

Health officials confirmed four additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan on Friday, bringing the state total to 16.

The school closure announcement has a lot of people wondering if a similar decision will be made for daycares.

A this point, no decision has come down on this issue from the state. Another other big decision was made to ban large events.

The executive order took effect Friday at 5 p.m. Under the order, all events or gatherings of more than 250 people are official banned in Michigan. That means everything from concerts, to sport events, political rallies are all cancelled.

The exceptions to the ban include manufacturing work, mass transit and shopping. The governor made it clear that violating the ban is a misdemeanor offense.

It’s up to churches to decide if they will be closing or keeping their doors open.

