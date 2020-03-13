Roseville man facing charges after masturbating while watching provocative video inside Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 52-year-old Roseville man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught masturbating inside Macomb Mall on Wednesday.

According to officials, Joseph Glowczynski was watching a provocative video on his cellphone in a seat area in front of the Kohl’s store. He then exposed himself and began masturbating.

Officials said he left after about four minutes. He returned the next day and mall security called police.

Glowczynski was charged with aggravated indecent exposure. Officials said he could also possibly found guilty of sexually delinquent person notice - indecent exposure, which is characterized by repetitive or compulsive acts.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety/10 percent. If he posts bond, he will have to wear a tether.

“This is clearly a case of a defendant who has sexually deviant tendencies,” Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “We applaud the outstanding work of the Macomb Mall Security Officers and the Roseville Police Department, taking this incident seriously before the defendant could expose himself again.”