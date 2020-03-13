46ºF

WATCH: Explaining coronavirus to children -- What is it? Why are schools closed?

Video explains illness in age-appropriate manner

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Coronavirus is impacting aspects of many people’s lives.

From schools being closed to events being canceled to offices moving to remote work, the new virus is causing a myriad of changes across Michigan and the world.

See all the changes that have been made here.

Local 4 made an age-appropriate video that explains to children what coronavirus is and what is happening.

Watch the video above.

