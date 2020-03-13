WATCH LIVE: Michigan Secretary of State announces plans to reduce spread of coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan cases continue to grow
DETROIT – Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be holding a press conference to announce plans to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state.
The press conference is taking place at the Detroit Cadillac Place. You can watch the press conference in the video player above.
