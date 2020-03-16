17 employees at Fiat Chrysler Truck Assembly Plant in Warren walk off job over virus concerns

WARREN, Mich. – Employees at the Fiat Chrysler Truck Assembly Plant are frustrated and some line workers have walked off the job due to virus concerns.

The plant makes the classic Ram. Anthony Davis, a UAW line worker, talked about how the virus threat is impacting production.

“Terrible. We didn’t start up on time, not enough people. We shouldn’t even be in there,” said Davis.

Metro Detroit based automotive companies have sent their non-essential personnel home to work remotely, but the thousands who make a living piece by piece are still on the job.

“A couple bottles of disinfectant, some rags, wipe down when you get there, wipe down when you leave. We do not have enough bathrooms and no hot water,” said Davis.

The lack of hot water is what apparently what set off some FCA workers. According to a company statement, 17 employees in the paint shop stopped working over concerns about COVID-19.

There are no confirmed cases at the plant.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Company told Local 4 its response to the coronavirus is to provide hand sanitizer and wipes, increased cleaning and disinfecting materials.

Cafeterias and buffet services are suspended.

But if coronavirus cases are reported at any Ford plants they will close the facilities for 24 hours, deep clean, disinfect and reopen.

If there happens to be three cases within three days time at the same facility that is when they expect to close indefinitely.

General Motors is taking the following measures to keep its employees safe:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning touch points like door handles, handrails and tables

· Replenishing CDC-recommended cleaners for the cleaning staff and procuring hand sanitizer and wipe stations

· Closely monitoring all travel advisories and warnings from public health and governmental authorities and actively updating our response plans accordingly

· Limiting visitor access to our facilities and eliminating work-related air travel

· Implementing safety protocols for people with potential exposure and those who have flu-like symptoms at work

· Changing cafeteria offerings to eliminate shared serving areas, i.e. salad bars

· Planning to redeploy resources such as cleaning crews, sanitization/cleaning supplies, and medical staff to those areas where working remotely is not an option