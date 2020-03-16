Gleaners Community Food Bank increases distribution for families

DETROIT – In response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mandated state-wide school closures, Gleaners Community Food Bank will be expanding its food distribution sites, increase volumes of food and extended warehouse hours.

According to a press release by the food bank, they will increase mobile food distributions at schools and at sites near schools to help provide food that children would normally receive in schools.

Parents are asked to stay in their vehicles at distribution sites to adhere to social distancing recommendations.

“Operations wills begin a these sites on a rolling basis, ramping up to eight sits a day,” the statement said.

Whitmer called for state-wide school closures March 13.

“More than 300,000 children in southeast Michigan rely on meals at school, and though many schools are planning daily meal distributions, we know not every family can pick up food every day,” said Gerry Brisson, president and CEO of Gleaners in the statement. “With the help of numerous community partners, we are increasing the number of distribution sites and the amount of food provided so children and their families would only need to attend a food distribution every other week.”

For a list of Gleaners’ sites, click here.

Several school districts are also setting up to provide children and families with food. For a list of those schools, click here.