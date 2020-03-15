List: Food services provided for children, students during coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – Health officials confirmed there are now 33 of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan as of Saturday night.

Three main food delivery ride share companies -- Grubhub, UberEats and Doordash said that due to the coronavirus outbreak they’re going the extra mile to make sure the food delivered through their apps is safe.

Several groups are providing free food services for students Monday-Friday as schools remain closed.

This list will be updated.

Birmingham Public Schools

According to Birmingham Public Schools, free breakfast and lunch will be offered for free to those 18-years-old and younger starting Monday. There are three locations.

A drive-thru will be available at Groves High School, located at 20500 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills, from 10 a.m. to noon.

School bus pick-up style will be available from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Derby Middle School, located at 1300 Derby Road in Birmingham, and at Huntley Square Apartments, located at 31065 Huntley Square in Beverly Hills.

Waterford Public Schools

The Waterford School District will be offering free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Elementary, located at 5290 Farm Road; Mason Middle School, located at 3835 Walton Boulevard; and Kurzman Crary Campus, located at 501 Cass Lake Road.

Meals will be provided for those 18-years-old and younger.