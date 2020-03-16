Savant Midtown in Detroit to close temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

DETROIT – The owners of Savant Midtown decided to close the Midtown bar and restaurant Sunday in an effort to protect the health and safety of its staff and patrons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release sent out, the restaurant said it’s planning to initiate curbside service March 23.

“We feel this move is the right thing to do to flatten the exposure curve during this state of emergency,” said Chef Jordan Whitmore. “We care about our friends greatly and are confident that shutting our doors is the best way to protect everyone.”

The restaurant hopes to reopen for normal operations on April 3 but will continue to monitor the situation before finalizing plans.

