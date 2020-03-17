Dearborn Administrative Center to close to public, non-essential services suspended
Garbage, recycling collection will continue on normal schedule
DEARBORN, Mich. – Health officials in Michigan have confirmed a total of 65 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon.
Because of the increasing concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) the Dearborn Administrative Center will close to the public beginning on Wednesday until further notice.
Officials said residents will still be able to attend public meetings in person, but are encouraged to practice social distancing. The video conferencing tool, Zoom, is available so people can virtually attend. A link to the zoom will be shared with the public 24 hours before a scheduled meeting
Public Service days have been suspended until further notice. Regular trash and recycling collection will continue as normal.
Officials said no late fees will be charged for anyone who may be late renewing a license during the shutdown.
The following meetings are scheduled as normal -- but could be cancelled or postponed. Check cityofdearborn.org for updates.
- Mayor’s Briefing Session on Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m.
- City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting on Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dearborn City Council Meeting on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
