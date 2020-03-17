Michigan reports 11 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing total to 65

DETROIT – Michigan reported an additional 11 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 65.

The new cases include:

2 males in Detroit; 1 additional male in Wayne County

2 males in Ingham County

2 males, 1 female in Macomb County ( One of these was confirmed on Monday

2 males in Oakland County

1 male in Ingham County

1 female in Jackson County

1 male in Leelanau County

1 male in Otsego County

No other information was made available about the new cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a change in the way it reports coronavirus cases earlier this week. A daily count will be added to the state website at 2 p.m. each day. That number will include cases reported through midnight the previous day.

MDHHS will no longer report the number of persons under investigation, tests pending or referred for assessment and/or monitoring to date and total assessment and/or monitoring referrals under active monitoring.

One week ago, on March 10, Michigan confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases. Numbers are expected to rise as testing ramps up. Health care providers, local health departments or others may publicly announce cases or deaths before they are included in the statewide count.

The federal government on Monday urged Americans not to gather in groups of 10 or more and asked older people to stay home, as the number of infections in the U.S. climbed to more than 4,500, with at least 88 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

