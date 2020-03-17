Detroit Mayor Duggan announces new safety measures on DDOT buses due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – After a driver shortage shut down the DDOT bus system on Tuesday, Mayor Duggan announced new safety measures for drivers.

“You can see those drivers being at a high risk of exposure because of the number of people coming into close contact,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Duggan addressed news stations on Tuesday afternoon. He announced there are changes coming to the Detroit Department of Transportation after thousands of drivers walked off the job Tuesday morning.

“We need to put a lot more resources into cleaning, given what we’re facing,” Duggan said.

DDOT bus riders said they were concerned about their safety and health when driving the buses. Especially with the Coronavirus spreading rapidly across the globe.

"A number of things affected us with the public coming on. We didn’t want to get sick and affect the public and we didn’t want them to get sick and we needed measures put into place,” said Glenn Tolbert with ATU.

Duggan announced all DDOT fares are suspended in order to reduce close contact between drivers and passengers. There will be new cleaning schedules and routines for all buses. Drivers will wear gloves and use disinfectant wipes.

“We will ask all passengers not to come into the front but to all board and deboard through the rear doors,” said Duggan.

Restaurants will allow drivers to use the bathroom at the end of their shifts. Although there is an agreement now, between the city and DDOT. All day Tuesday thousands of bus riders like Carl Brown, were left stranded.

“I ride the bus daily, going to my place of employment. It was a little unusual just coming out of the house and I was like where the buses at?” said Carl Brown.

Mayor Duggan said there were about 8-9 city employees, who were tested for Coronavirus and they are waiting back for those test results. At least one of those workers is a DDOT bus driver.

Things will pick back up Wednesday at 3 a.m.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

