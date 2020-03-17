Pregnant Detroit woman disappears after leaving home to go to gas station

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a pregnant Detroit woman who disappeared over the weekend after leaving her home to go to a gas station.

Ernestine Pearson, 21, was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of LaSalle Boulevard, police said.

She left the location to go to a gas station on Glenn Street and 12th, but has not returned, according to authorities.

Pearson is seven months pregnant and doesn’t have her cellphone or any personal items with her, officials said.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored bonnet, a black hooded sweater, black-and-white pajama pants and black BearPaw boots.

Anyone who has seen Pearson or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.