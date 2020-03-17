Wayne State University postpones spring commencements due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – Wayne State University (WSU) has postponed spring commencements amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

As Michigan government officials increase measures to enforce social distancing, WSU officials say they had to postpone the event due to the large crowds that attend.

“We understand that commencement is an important milestone, one worthy of the traditional pomp and circumstance,” said Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Keith Whitfield. “You have worked long hours to earn a degree and we, like you, looked forward to celebrating this day with you and your family and friends. Know that this news [is] as disappointing to us as it is you.”

Students that have met their requirements will still receive their degrees, however, according to officials.

WSU students can learn more about how COVID-19 affects them here.