Retired Senior US District Court Judge Patrick J. Duggan dies at 86

DETROIT – Retired U.S. District Court Judge Patrick J. Duggan has died. He was 86.

Duggan, who was the father of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, served a decade as a Wayne County Circuit Court until 1986 when he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

“He was surrounded in his final days by his wife Joan, his four sons, his daughters-in-law, and his 13 grandchildren," reads a statement from the mayor’s office. “Judge Duggan will be buried in a private service. A public memorial will be held later this year when the health risks of the coronavirus have eased."

He was given senior status in the year 2000, then took inactive senior status in 2015. That means he formally remained a federal judge but longer heard cases.

Judge Duggan was previously a senior partner of a private law firm in Livonia. He had studied at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.