U.S. Census Bureau suspends 2020 Census field operations amid coronavirus concerns

As of Wednesday the U.S. Census Bureau has suspended 2020 Census field operations through April 1 to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) amid Michigan’s rapidly evolving outbreak, officials said.

The 2020 Census officially launched less than a week ago, and you can take the census online by clicking here. The Census Bureau reports that over 11 million households have already responded to this year’s census.

The Census Bureau has suspended field operations in an effort to protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees and temporary census takers, according to officials.

In the meantime, the bureau announced they will be reviewing current operations and monitor the COVID-19 outbreak, and adjust plans as necessary. Census takers are expected to begin visiting American households in May, officials said.

