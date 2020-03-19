List: Online resources for remote learning during unprecedented school closures
Resources for teachers, parents to share with children for at home learning
As all Michigan K-12 schools are closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, students are shifting to remote or online learning.
In some cases where schools were not prepared to host their classes online, parents and families are stepping in to continue their children’s education.
Below are a list of free resources that teachers, parents and families can use with their children for daily learning and practice.
- Khan Academy created a basic learning schedule that parents and teachers can adopt for their at home or remote teaching. Click here to see their student schedules for children of all ages. Khan Academy also offers free informative lessons and videos on a variety of subjects for students. Click here to visit their website.
- KidsRead2Kids is sharing their database of abridged classic novels read aloud by children, in addition to lesson plans for active listening, creative writing and more. Click here to learn more.
- The Genessee Intermediate School District is offering educational resources and planning for teachers and teaching consultants working in Special Eduction (ASD & Communication Disorders). Click here to learn more.
- edHelper is providing new K-6 workbooks every day for teachers to share with parents or their students for remote learning. Click here to access the free workbooks.
- ReadWorks is offering free reading comprehension resources for teachers and families to use for remote learning. Click here to learn more.
- Quizlet offers lesson plans and supplemental materials for teachers and families to share with children. Click here to visit their website and learn more. The website also plans to share stories of teachers and their remote learning experiences, tips and more on their blog here.
- Bozemanscience shares education videos for science courses and specifically AP chemistry, biology, environmental science and physics curriculums. Click here to visit their website.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.