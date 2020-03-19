List: Online resources for remote learning during unprecedented school closures

As all Michigan K-12 schools are closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, students are shifting to remote or online learning.

In some cases where schools were not prepared to host their classes online, parents and families are stepping in to continue their children’s education.

Below are a list of free resources that teachers, parents and families can use with their children for daily learning and practice.

