Michigan Gov. Whitmer expands capacity for disaster relief child care services for essential workforce

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-16 to expand the capacity for child care services for health care workers, first responders, and other members of the essential workforce during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The order gives temporary and limited relief from certain regulatory restrictions regarding child care services and will allow the use of certain property for child care services.

The order authorizes the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) to issue expedited provisional licenses to expand capacity for child care services. It also allows employers, like hospitals, to operate a disaster relief child care center for their employees.

It also allows public and nonpublic school facilities to be utilized for the purpose of operating a disaster relief child care center focused on providing services for essential workforce.

“Our health care workers and everyone who’s providing emergency medical services are doing incredible work to help us fight COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “That’s why I’m taking action to expand capacity for child care services for these critical frontline workers. By expanding our ability to care for our children, we are allowing them to continue working and protect public health and safety. Child care services are essential to our collective effort, particularly while schools are closed. To all child care providers who are able and willing to remain open in Michigan, I thank you for your service and sacrifice during this time.”

All disaster relief child case centers are required to perform a health evaluation of anyone who enters the facility each time they enter. They must deny anyone who does not meet the evaluation criteria.

All child care providers must follow the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They must also comply with certain LARA-imposed requirements:

Follow the safe sleep guidelines, including appropriate sleeping equipment for children under 12 months of age;

Follow LARA’s guidelines for diapering, handwashing, and sanitizing;

Provide porta-cribs, cots, or mats for children older than twelve months to sleep or rest; and

Have awareness of, and communicate with parents and guardians regarding, a child’s: medicine; allergies, including food allergies; and other special needs.

Those who qualify as essential workforce include, but is not limited to:

Health care workers

Home health workers

Direct care workers

Emergency medical service providers

First responders

Law enforcement personnel

Sanitation workers

Child care workers

Personnel providing correctional services

Postal workers

Public health employees

Key government employees

Court personnel

LARA encourages trusted neighbors to help provide care for children. The Child Care Organizations Act allows for people to provide unlicensed care for six or fewer children for up to four consecutive weeks in a calendar year.

LARA will allow licensed centers to extend their operations to additional buildings after LARA has inspected and approved the new locations.

If you are a member of the essential workforce, go to helpmegrow-mi.org/essential and your information will be routed to someone in your community who can help you find care.

For licensed child care providers are who willing to remain open or re-open during this emergency, please complete a short survey to provide information about your program's ability to serve the children of the essential workforce: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/childcare-covid-response

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

