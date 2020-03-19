Oakland County offering text updates on COVID-19

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Executive David Coulter announced Thursday residents interested in receiving the latest updates on the coronavirus can receive them by text.

RELATED: Oakland County officials confirm 104 total cases of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Interested residents can text OAKGOV to 28748 for the latest information on COVID-19 from the Oakland County Health Division.

“For those of us who rely on our phones this is an easy way to receive updates,” Coulter said. “We want our residents to stay current with important information as it becomes available. This gives them another tool to help keep them and their family safe during this public health emergency.”

The texts will be sent as important updates become available and is one of several tools the county has to keep residents informed.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and three deaths.

Additionally, the Health Division’s Nurse on Call telephone service, 1-800-848-5533, offers information regarding communicable diseases including the coronavirus, pregnancy and child health, nutrition and referrals to health-related resources in the county.

The county offers a second hotline, 1-248-1000, that can put residents in touch with non-health services. The hotline is staffed from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.