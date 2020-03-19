3 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Michigan: What we know about the patients

DETROIT – Officials have confirmed three coronavirus deaths in the state of Michigan -- all three at hospitals in Metro Detroit.

Here’s what we know about the patients in each case.

The first confirmed coronavirus-related death in the state was reported Wednesday (March 18) at a Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County. The specific hospital has not been revealed.

A man who tested positive for COVID-19 died early Wednesday morning at the hospital, health officials said.

Officials said the man was in his 50s and had other underlying medical conditions.

“Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient, and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said.

Officials with Henry Ford Health System announced the state’s second confirmed coronavirus death before 9:45 a.m. Thursday (March 19).

This case involved a man at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, authorities said.

Health officials said the man was 81 years old.

“We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our hearts remain with the patient’s family and friends,” said Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and COO of Henry Ford Health System.

Minutes after the state’s second coronavirus-related death was confirmed, health officials announced the first death from the virus in Oakland County.

A woman at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac became the third confirmed death in the state, officials said.

She was in her 50s and had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the virus, according to hospital officials.