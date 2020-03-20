‘Everybody vs. COVID-19’: Detroit clothing brand takes on coronavirus pandemic
20% of profit to help struggling Detroit businesses
DETROIT – The “Detroit vs. Everybody” clothing brand is taking on the coronavirus pandemic.
The company is now selling “Everybody vs. COVID-19” shirts and sweatshirts.
It’s not just a marketing gimmick -- 20% of profits will go to help struggling Detroit businesses.
Click here if you’re interested in buying one of the products.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.