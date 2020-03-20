46ºF

‘Everybody vs. COVID-19’: Detroit clothing brand takes on coronavirus pandemic

20% of profit to help struggling Detroit businesses

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Everybody vs. COVID-19 (Detroit vs. Everybody)

DETROIT – The “Detroit vs. Everybody” clothing brand is taking on the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is now selling “Everybody vs. COVID-19” shirts and sweatshirts.

It’s not just a marketing gimmick -- 20% of profits will go to help struggling Detroit businesses.

Click here if you’re interested in buying one of the products.

