Henry Ford Health System: 78 COVID-19 patients being treated at 5 Michigan hospitals

DETROIT – Henry Ford Health System announced as of 9 a.m. Friday it has 78 COVID-19 patients being treated at five of its Michigan hospitals.

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit) -- 56 patients

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital -- 11 patients

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital -- 10 patients

Henry Ford Wyandotte -- 1 patients

Henry Ford Allegiance Health (Jackson) -- 0 patients

You can call the patient hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at: 313-874-1055.

Henry Ford Health said in-house testing is being prioritized for patients who are currently hospitalized, Emergency Department patients who are being admitted and Henry Ford Health care workers. Results are turned around within 24 hours, though it could be up to 48 hours due to increased demand, the hospital system said.

Tests performed on outpatients and those screened at Henry Ford drive-through/triage locations are sent to an outside lab for processing. Those results are anticipated in about 4-5 days.

Henry Ford Health System offered these facts about its facilities:

Total ICU beds: 360.

Negative pressure isolation rooms: About 150.

Beds: Henry Ford Hospital, 877; Henry Ford Allegiance, 475; Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 361; Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 401; Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 191.

Total number of team members, more than: 31,600

As of Thursday’s update from the state health department, more than 300 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in Michigan.