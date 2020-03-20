How to tell the difference between coronavirus and allergies

DETROIT – The coronavirus pandemic has everyone on edge, watching themselves and others for potential symptoms.

Now, as spring officially begins, millions of people will soon suffer from spring allergies, making every sniffle feel a little more significant.

The main symptoms of allergies are itchy eyes and a runny nose. It’s possible to develop a runny nose with the coronavirus, but one of the hallmark features of the virus is a fever, which doesn’t come with allergies.

If you develop a fever or you have a dry cough, it’s like an infection, not an allergy.

Allergy season is beginning before we completely clear flu season, but that hasn’t stopped the coronavirus from spreading throughout the United States and creating a new normal for its citizens, who are now stuck at home.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, but those symptoms closely resemble other illnesses, as well.

So how do you know if you have the coronavirus or something else?

Dr. Maria Granzotti, chief medical officer as Ascension Texas, broke down the differences between allergies, cold, strep throat, the flu and COVID-19 to put your mind at ease before you rush to the doctor.

