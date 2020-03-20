Kroger stores in Michigan to offer special hours to certain shoppers, adjust closing time

DETROIT – Kroger announces all of its Michigan stores will begin holding special hours for certain shoppers three days a week and also adjust the normal closing time.

Special shopping hours

Kroger will dedicate the first hour of Monday, Wednesday and Friday shopping days to seniors, expectant mothers, first responders and people with compromised immune systems.

The first hour of shopping is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. each of those days. This will begin Monday (March 23) and continue until further notice, Kroger officials said.

Anyone 60 years old and older is considered a senior shopper, the company said.

Kroger chose these groups because they are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Kroger wants to provide these groups with the ability to purchase the items they need when fewer shoppers are present,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for Kroger in Michigan. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We thank our customers for their kind consideration, which impacted our decision to provide special hours for seniors and those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 coronavirus.”

Stores will have staff members available to help as necessary.

New closing time

All other residents can shop at Kroger between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. They can shop from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every other day of the week.

Kroger will move to the new 9 p.m. closing time starting Saturday (March 21).

The new closing time is designed to give staff members more time to clean and restock without customers in the store.

“The early closure will provide our associates the ability to safely and efficiently clean equipment and shelving and replenish product,” Hurst said. “We want to thank all of our customers for their cooperation as we make changes to ensure as many people as possible get the food and supplies they need.”

Kroger pharmacy hours will stay the same and vary by store, the company said. Hurst recommends customers confirm pharmacy hours with stores.