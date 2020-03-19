LIST: Metro Detroit grocery stores change hours, add special times for seniors due to coronavirus

DETROIT – Stores in Metro Detroit have begun changing hours to allow for cleaning and restocking, and some retailers are adding special times for seniors to shop in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

See a list below:

Busch’s Fresh Food Market

Busch’s Fresh Food Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Dollar General

Dollar General is encouraging all customers to allow the first hour be designated for senior customers — those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In keeping with the company’s mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” the company said in a news release.

Check your location’s hours by clicking here.

Kroger

Kroger is altering store hours in some areas.

Michigan stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Meijer

Meijer is changing its store hours and added dedicated shopping hours for seniors, people with chronic health issues and essential service workers.

New hours:

Meijer stores will close at 10 p.m. local time, beginning Friday, March 20, and will open each morning at 8 a.m. local time.

Meijer Express locations will close at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m. ; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.

Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace

Nino Salvaggio is adding a shopping hour from 7-8 a.m. for people with immunity issues and seniors every day.

Nino’s locations will open to other shoppers at 8 a.m. Stores close at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Target

Target is also reducing its store hours and adding hours for seniors and people with health conditions.

All stores will close by 9 p.m. every day. The first hour of each Wednesday will be dedicated to vulnerable shoppers.

Check hours by store on the Target website.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart

All stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that already open later than 7 a.m. will still open at that later time.

Stores will open an hour early every Tuesday for customers 60 and older. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Whole Foods Market

Customers 60 and older can shop an hour before stores open.

Metro Detroit Whole Foods locations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This list will be updated with more stores as hours change.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

