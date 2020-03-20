Mnuchin: Income tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – United States Secretary of the Treasury announced Friday that the income tax filing deadline will be moved from April 15 to July 15.

The move will give Americans three extra months to file taxes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Secretary Mnuchin announced.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.