Mnuchin: Income tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – United States Secretary of the Treasury announced Friday that the income tax filing deadline will be moved from April 15 to July 15.

The move will give Americans three extra months to file taxes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Secretary Mnuchin announced.

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

