Oakland County Board approves $1 million more for coronavirus emergency response

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized an additional $1 million to help combat the coronavirus pandemic at its meeting on March 18.

The funds are in addition to $500,000 approved at the Board’s previous meeting. The total $1.5 million will be used for emergency response related to the COVID-19 outbreak under the direction of County Executive David Coulter in collaboration with the Board, the county said.

“Oakland County is ready to do whatever is necessary to protect residents, help ‘flatten the curve’ and reduce exposure to COVID-19 to minimize straining our healthcare system,” said Board Chairman David T. Woodward (D-Royal Oak). “The confirmed infections number is larger here than any other county in Michigan, and we speak with a united voice in our support to use every available resource in addressing this situation.”

The Board also voted to continue the countywide state of emergency declared by Executive Coulter through April 17. By declaring a state of emergency, the county executive is empowered to shift resources quickly to assist residents, businesses and communities affected by the spread of COVID-19, plus open a path for any federal funds that become available.

As of Thursday, March 19, Oakland County had 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases.