Team behind Wheelhouse Graphix helping other small Metro Detroit businesses during virus outbreak

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Wheelhouse Graphix has seen its business slow down during this coronavirus crisis, but the team behind the company is focused on how they can use their time and resources to help other small businesses.

Sean Flynn, president of the Bloomfield Hills company, said it is important to them to give back to the community. They are worried about how small businesses will survive and realized they could offer something that might help.

Wheelhouse Graphix is making free signs for other small businesses, like restaurants, to help let the public know they are open for business. Small businesses that reach out to Wheelhouse Graphix will receive two lawn signs and a banner.

The company and its team members wanted to do their part. The work will keep them busy and distracted from what’s going on right now.

Wheelhouse Graphix also printed thank you signs to place near hospitals in the metro Detroit area. They want all the medical staff to know everyone is grateful for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

