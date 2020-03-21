Passengers ejected from vehicle in fatal Detroit traffic crash

DETROIT – A violent traffic crash in Detroit resulted in one passenger death and sent three other passengers to the hospital.

The collision took place around 11:15 p.m. at San Juan Drive and Outer Drive West in Detroit on March 20, officials said.

Police say the driver of a white Mercedes S-55 was allegedly traveling west on Outer Drive West when he collided with a black Chevy Equinox traveling north on San Juan Drive.

The crash ejected two women passengers from the vehicle. One woman died from her injuries; the other ejected woman, 50, was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition, officials said.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox, a 31-year-old man, and a fourth passenger, a 36-year-old man, were hospitalized and listed in temporary serious condition, according to officials.

The identity of the driver of the Mercedes is unknown, as he fled from the scene, police said.

The incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.