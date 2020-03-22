Washtenaw County officials announce 9th COVID-19 death in Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Health officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department announced Sunday the county’s first coronavirus-related death.

The incident brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Michigan to nine.

Officials said the victim was an older man with underlying health conditions who was hospitalized Saturday. He died Sunday at Michigan Medicine.

“While we know there are no words that can lessen this family’s grief and our community’s loss and fears,” said Jimena Loveluck with the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Loveluck encouraged residents to practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

“We know this is a difficult time,” Loveluck said. “It is also a critical time for us to work together and to protect each other and support our health care workers and other essential workers. Together we can do this. We can slow the spread of illness and maintain care and resources for everyone.”

Washtenaw County has 35 official cases of coronavirus. State-wide, the total is 1,035.

