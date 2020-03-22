Macomb County officials announce 8th COVID-19 death in Michigan

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – At a press conference Saturday night, Macomb County executive Mark Hackel announced the county’s first coronavirus-related death, the eighth death state-wide.

The victim was a 52-year-old man with underlying health issues.

“I hope this is a wake-up call,” Hackel said. “This is sad. This is a sad day for Macomb County.”

The conference was held at the Macomb County COMTEC building.

You can watch the press conference in the video above.

Hackel also announced Macomb County was home to 121 confirmed cases, including a 1-month-old baby and a 100-year-old.

“These most recent developments are extremely troubling," Hackel said. "They also show that this virus knows no boundaries. Our hearts reach out to the families and loved ones of these individuals.”

He urged residents to practicing social-distancing and proper handwashing.

“When in doubt, just stay away from people," Hackel said. “Do what you can to keep each other safe.”

Of the 121 cases in Macomb County, officials said 25 percent reported an underlying medical condition and 52 percent of those are over age 50.