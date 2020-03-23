DTE Energy suspends non-critical and maintenance work amid coronavirus

DETROIT – DTE Energy is suspending all non-critical and maintenance work as the state deals with coronavirus.

The company says it is “safely winding down and voluntarily suspending for the time being all non-critical infrastructure and maintenance work as an additional measure to prioritize the health of its employees, customers and communities during the coronavirus outbreak.”

"Today's decision to voluntarily suspend non-critical infrastructure and maintenance work will go a long way to support the health and safety of employees. DTE will continue to reliably deliver the electric and gas service our customers need as this pandemic runs its course," said Jerry Norcia, DTE president and CEO. “We will protect our employees who need to leave their homes to service our customers by ensuring they follow safe practices and utilize protective equipment. DTE is doing its part to mitigate further spread of COVID-19, which will help to protect our customers, communities and highly dedicated health care professionals.”

Despite the suspension, the company says it will monitor the developing situation, adjusting daily and weekly, while it continues to staff core operations. Teams will be ready to respond to any emergency event that might occur.

