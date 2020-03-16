DTE Energy suspends shutoffs, extends senior program amid COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, DTE Energy is suspending all shutoffs for non-payment for low-income customers effective immediately through April 5, according to a statement by the company.

The timeline is subject to change depending the state of the outbreak, the statement said.

“DTE Energy’s number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers. We make every effort, every day to ensure we deliver energy to our more than 3 million customers,” the statement said. “We have well established processes that provide financial assistance to hundreds of thousands of customers who, at times, need help to ensure their energy delivery is uninterrupted.”

Those in the Senior Winter Protection Program have their end dates automatically extended to May 5.

DTE encourages those impacted by COVID-19 to call 1-800-477-4747.

As of Sunday night, there were 53 coronavirus cases in Michigan, including one child.

