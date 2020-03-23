WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to provide update on state’s COVID-19 response efforts

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 during a news conference Monday morning.

It’s set to start at 11 a.m.

It's set to start at 11 a.m.

On Friday, Whitmer held a news conference and cleared up rumors circulating about a lockdown and martial law in the state.

“I am not calling for martial law. That is a rumor and it is false. And it’s dangerous for people to foment fear and put out bad information," Whitmer said.

On a possible shelter-in-place order, similar to orders in California, Illinois and New York, Whitmer said the state wasn’t there yet. Now there are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, with nine deaths confirmed. Health officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department announced Sunday the county’s first coronavirus-related death, bringing the state total to nine.

On Sunday, Ohio’s governor announced the state is enacting a stay-at-home order as the number of cases in the state spiked to more than 350. The order includes things he’s already been asking residents to do, such as stay at home except for essential needs. It also includes a list of businesses that are classified as essential and allowed to stay open, he said. The Ohio governor said the order is reasonable and keeping people at home and preventing transmission of the virus can help buy time so that the state’s hospitals do not become overwhelmed, he said. Read more here.

