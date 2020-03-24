Detroit public schools offering free breakfast, lunches twice a week

DETROIT – Many Detroiters have concerns about feeding students that aren’t in school during the shutdown.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is offering free breakfast and lunches, handed out two days a week.

For additional help, residents can turn to the city.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is providing meals for children at participating recreation centers. Parents and children can pick up two meals (breakfast and lunch) and additional meals can be requested on Friday to last through the weekend. Meals are offered, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

For more information, including where to pick the meals up, click here.