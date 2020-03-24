Detroit schools superintendent wants school year to end

DETROIT – In an open letter to Michigan officials, Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti recommended ending the school year immediately because there are just too many questions about how to move forward.

He also thinks funding should be continued for the fiscal year, which would help districts set up online platforms for teachers to post lesson plans and have students submit coursework.

It would also allow districts to continue to pay teachers and staff. He wants to ensure that current seniors graduate based on the number of credits required minus this semester. The changes would be meant to better ensure the health of everyone.

The district had used 58 schools to distribute 70,000 grab and go meals so far, but because more employees have been getting sick it is limiting the number of sites to just 17 and for only two days a week.

The district is going to increase the number of meals students and their families can get.

Starting on Thursday, 17 schools will offer meals for pick up on Mondays and Thursdays. They’ll offer four pre-cooked breakfast meals and four lunch meals on Thursdays, and three each on Mondays.

When it comes to school lunches Detroit has a free program of its own. It offers breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday and you can get extra for the weekend.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

