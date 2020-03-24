41ºF

Local 4 reporters talk about what it’s like in the field with Michigan residents staying at home

Paula Tutman, Larry Spruill, Rod Meloni, Jamie Edmonds weigh in

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – It’s seems the word “normal” is changing by the day -- even by the hour -- as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Tuesday is day one of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, so Local 4 asked its reporters in the field to describe what it’s like out in the world.

Paula Tutman, Larry Spruill, Rod Meloni and Jamie Edmonds weighed in. You can hear what they had to say in the video posted above.

