Chalk messages spread positivity in Metro Detroit during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

A 7-year-old girl and her brother are using chalk messages to bring a little positivity to Metro Detroit during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

When you’re out and about -- walking the dog or just getting some fresh air -- you might come across messages on the sidewalk.

The chalk writing might say something like, “stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.” It’s part of a movement to spread positivity during a difficult time.

A 7-year-old girl who can’t visit her friends because of social distancing and misses going to school is hitting the streets with her brother. They’re using their buckets of chalk to send messages of inspiration and joy to neighbors.

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video posted above.