Detroit Rev. Horace Sheffield III tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – People told Rev. Horace Sheffield III not to take the March 12 trip to New York to meet with Rev. Al Sharpton.

Sheffield ignored the advice and suddenly became sick.

His wife is a health care worker and told him to get tested for COVID-19.

Sheffield was tested on March 16 and found out Wednesday he had coronavirus.

UPDATE -- March 26, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases total 2,856; Death toll rises to 60

He said he never thought he would catch coronavirus and the man who prays for others is now praying for himself.

“I should have known not to go to New York," Sheffield said. from his bed at home.

Sheffield, 65, has diabetes and other health issues. He said he’s lost 20 pounds.

He said every bit of strength left his body when he walked out of his March 12 meeting with Al Sharpton.

It took his wife, a nurse practitioner, to convince him to go to a drive up testing site. It took 10 days to get the results.

He said during those 10 days, he felt sick, but still felt invincible and that he never thought coronavirus would threaten his life.

He has been self-quarantined, but still had contact with his wife, family members and a co-worker, who are all being tested.

“Take this seriously,” Sheffield said. “I’m not out of the woods yet either.”

