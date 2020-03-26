Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 2,856; Death toll rises to 60

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 2,856 as of Wednesday, including 60 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s total represents an increase of 562 cases, the biggest single-day jump so far in the states. Wednesday’s final total was 2,294 confirmed cases.

The jump in new daily cases is likely due to an increase in testing and a backlog of results now being reported.

Cases by county

The city of Detroit has 851 confirmed cases, which is more than any county in the state, officials said. There are an additional 538 cases in Wayne County outside of Detroit, giving the county a total of 1,389 confirmed cases, according to the state count.

Oakland County has 668 confirmed cases, the second-most in Michigan. Macomb County, at 347, is the only other county in the state with more than 100 confirmed cases.

Washtenaw County has 92 confirmed cases, Genesee County has 63 and Kent County has 41. Monroe and Ingham counties both surpassed 20 confirmed cases.

Deaths by county

Fifteen of the 60 confirmed statewide deaths were in the city of Detroit, with an additional 11 deaths elsewhere in Wayne County.

There have been 15 COVID-19 deaths in Oakland County and 11 such deaths in Macomb County.

Washtenaw County has confirmed three deaths, while Livingston, Genesee, Kent, Mecosta and Tuscolo counties have each reported one COVID-19 death.

Test data

For the first time this week, the state provided specific test data along with the daily case count.

According to officials, a total of 9,109 people have been tested across the state -- 5,261 at hospitals, 3,104 by public health officials and 744 commercially.

Of those tests, 6,550 have come back negative, while 2,453 are listed as negative, officials said.

State officials say some people might have had tests taken more than once or had one taken outside of a state lab.

Officials also said there were some inconclusive tests included in the results.

If you subtract the positive and negative results from the total number of tests, it appears there have been 106 inconclusive tests, though the state didn’t specifically state that every missing case was due to an “inconclusive” test.

Increase in cases doesn’t discredit social distancing

It is important to note that while the number of cases is going up, it does not mean social distancing is not working. People who are testing positive now could have been exposed to the virus several weeks ago, and many people don’t show symptoms for several days.

It will take weeks to see the results of the stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures that have been put in place. Additionally, the state is still reporting results from a backlog of tests.

The state updates its totals at 2 p.m. daily. The numbers often do not reflect an individual county’s case count because the counties may report confirmed cases a day earlier than the state. The state is now reporting positive tests as of 10 a.m. on the same day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

More than 435,000 people worldwide have been infected and the number of dead closed in on 20,000, according to the running count kept by Johns Hopkins University. Overall, more than 100,000 have recovered.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here’s the Michigan county case count mapped and the total number of cases in each US state:

Here are Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths mapped per county:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by age range (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

The following map is showing data per state -- click on a particular state to filter the data in the table for a breakdown:

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

