‘Literally making life-or-death decisions’ -- Oakland County nurse urges residents to stay home

DETROIT – Medical personnel are working around the clock with little-to-no sleep and dwindling supplies.

“I’m scared I will carry this home,” said Oakland County nurse Mary MacDonald. “We don’t kiss anymore. I can’t hug my family when I need a hug most. I am scared.”

RELATED: ‘It is scary’: Metro Detroit nurse voices concerns as she cares for coronavirus (COVID-19) patient

MacDonald posted a chilling video on Instagram. She wants everyone to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and wants everyone to know the pandemic is far from over.

“Resources are very slim. We have no medications to keep these patients even ventilated, let alone ventilators," MacDonald said. “Medications like fentanyl or propofol -- that would keep a patient sedated while they’re incubated -- we’re out of.”

MacDonald said the hospital has even run out of tylenol. She urges everyone to practice social distancing and to avoid going into public.

“Please heed my advice and stay home. Stay home with your loved ones. Don’t go out. Don’t go to the grocery store. Don’t go through the drive-thrus," MacDonald said. "Don’t do anything that could put you at risk to have to see me at the end of the tunnel.”

As of Thursday, March 26, there were nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 60 confirmed deaths.

It is important to note that while the number of cases is going up, it does not mean social distancing is not working. People who are testing positive now could have been exposed to the virus several weeks ago, and many people don’t show symptoms for several days.

RELATED: Michigan Gov. Whitmer asks for disaster declaration from Trump, reiterates stay home order amid coronavirus outbreak

MacDonald said staff are having to make life-or-death decisions in the hospital.

“If I’m being super honest, I didn’t choose nursing or the healthcare field to not help people, and that’s exactly what the choices are that they’re giving us," MacDonald said. "They’re giving us no choice but to help only the people that they think can survive.”

MacDonald ended her seven minute video with a message of hope and caution.

“We’re in this together; we’re going to fight this as hard as we can and -- if everyone does their part -- I think that we’ll come out victorious,” MacDonald said. “But consider donating supplies if you have them and stay home.”

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):