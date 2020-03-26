Longtime Detroit broadcaster Bob Allison dies at 87

DETROIT – Longtime Detroit broadcaster Bob Allison died Wednesday.

Allison, who was 87, died after a recent fall at home. He leaves behind his wife, Maggie, and three sons, Rob, John and Bill Alesee. Bob used a different last name so it would be easier for broadcast.

Allison spent nearly 60 years in television and radio broadcast.

His career started in 1962 with “Ask Your Neighbor” on WWJ AM 950. He is also remembered for “Bowling for Dollars,” which aired on Channel 4 before it was WDIV.

Other Detroit stations Allison worked for include WIID, WEXL, WLQV and WJR.

Allison, who was a member of the broadcasting fraternity, was inducted into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame at The Grand Hotel on Mackinaw Island in 2018.