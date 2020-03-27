Trump on Whitmer: ‘We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor’

DETROIT – While Michigan Gov. Whitmer waits for the federal government to approve her “major disaster declaration,” President Trump slammed her -- again -- during an interview on Fox News.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a major disaster declaration on Thursday.

The letter included requests for public and individual assistance. Whitmer also outlined what she has done to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said Gov. Whitmer wasn’t doing enough.

“She is a new governor, and it’s not been pleasant,” Trump said. “We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor. You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints.”

On approving the declaration, Trump said it was being considered, but claimed Gov. Whitmer is blaming the federal government.

“She doesn’t get it done, and we send her a lot. Now, she wants a declaration of emergency, and, you know, we’ll have to make a decision on that. But Michigan is a very important state. I love the people of Michigan," Trump said.

Gov. Whitmer responded to the comments on Twitter, telling the president to “prove” that he stands with Michigan.

Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me 👋



I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it. https://t.co/FtWlTLZdqW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

This is the second time President Trump and Gov. Whitmer have exchanged public words over the coronavirus response.

Michigan implemented among the strictest coronavirus precautions in the U.S., and was among the first group of states to issue a “stay-at-home” order.

The state has reported the fifth most COVID-19 cases in the U.S.