Actor Mark Wahlberg thanks Metro Detroit Beaumont healthcare workers fighting on frontlines of pandemic

DETROIT – American Actor Mark Wahlberg thanked Metro Detroit Beaumont Health System staff members fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in a video message.

“The Beaumont team in Detroit is working hard to stay ahead of the coronavirus. Doctors, nurses and emergency teams, labs, staff, caregivers and volunteers, everyone at Beaumont is working around the clock to help while Wahlburgers is working to help too. We’re feeding the hardworking Beaumont team,” said Wahlberg in the video message.

Wahlberg is the owner of restaurant chain Wahlbergers, which has locations in Detroit, Royal Oak and Flint.

“We just got a big donation of iPads to help patients communicate with caregivers and their families,” he added.

To date, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 600,000.

As of Saturday, Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases topped 3,650. The death toll is now at 92. This afternoon the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will provide another update on statewide case numbers.

Michigan ranks among the states with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Most of the cases are heavily concentrated in Metro Detroit were Beaumont Health System has hospitals and care facilities.

Wahlberg is encouraging Americans to donate to Beaumont Health System in an effort to alleviate the workload on staff and safeguard them and patients from the virus threat.

“We’re all in this together. Thank you guys so much. We really appreciate your support and I love you guys and with your support we’re all going to come out on the other side," he said.

To donate to Beaumont Health System, click here.