Burn permits suspended across Michigan to protect first responders amid coronavirus outbreak

LANSING, Mich. – Permits for open burning will be suspended across the state of Michigan in an effort to protect public health and safety amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We need to make sure our emergency response resources are available where they are needed at this time,” said Dan Laux, fire supervisor for the DNR Forest Resources Division. “Less open burning means less potential for escaped fires, and that means staff can deal with other, more critical needs.”

The suspension of burn permits is intended to help protect first responders and firefighters from infection.

“It’s out of an abundance of caution that we want to support the statewide effort to fight COVID-19,” Laux said. “Suspending burn permits in much of the state means fewer people will be burning debris – the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan.”

Open burning in some parts of the state may still be allowed in areas where the ground is still snow-covered.

