Watch live: Trump speaks as USNS Comfort prepares to depart for New York
New York is epicenter of health crisis in US
NEW YORK – Watch live coverage as President Trump delivers remarks before the USNS Comfort sets sail for New York to aid the coronavirus response.
The president is expected to deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The United States leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases. New York is the epicenter of the health crisis in the country.
The state has more than 40,000 cases and more than 500 deaths from the virus, by far the most in the country.
