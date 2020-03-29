Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday

DETROIT – Police are looking for Dahnaiyah Rucker, a 15-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday at her home in the 6000 block of Westwood Street.

Dahnaiyah is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Anyone has seen Dahnaiyah Rucker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.