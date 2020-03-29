Metro Detroit forecast: Wicked Wind Blasts Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Today’s weather scenario played out exactly as expected, with strong southwest winds developing by late morning, and many areas receiving gusts between 40 and 50 mph. There are thousands of power outages, and lakeshore flooding on northern and northeastern Lake St. Clair as a result.

The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8:00 p.m., and the Lakeshore Flood Warning for north and northeast Lake St. Clair continues until 4:00 a.m. Monday. Adding insult to injury are the showers which, combined with the wind, feels like sand blasting your face if you’re outside.

Showers and wind should diminish overnight, although it’ll still be a breezy night, with southwest winds becoming west and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Temperatures dropping not too far from 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:56 p.m., and Monday’s sunrise is at 7:18 a.m.

Cloudy and breezy on Monday, but not nearly as windy as on Sunday. A stray afternoon shower is possible, but most of us should escape with a dry day. Highs only in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) which will, of course, feel colder due to the wind. It’ll definitely be a chilly day for Home School recess.

Clouds hang tough Monday night into Tuesday, with lows Monday night in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), and highs Tuesday again in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), but with less wind.

Things start improving, weather-wise, after Tuesday. Wednesday may start mostly cloudy but, with some luck, skies perhaps become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

You know me: it’s never too early to look ahead to the next weekend, so let’s do that! If the long range computer models are correct (and I’ve now seen two model runs in a row with the same timing), we start Saturday dry, with a chance of showers by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

If the model timing holds, most of the shower activity will fall Saturday night, we could start Sunday with a shower, and then develop some sunshine for the rest of the day with highs again in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Let’s hope the models have a good handle on this, as this timing means we could salvage a good part of the weekend with the nice weather we so deserve. Keep an eye on the ten-day forecast on our app for daily updates!