Metro Detroit group helps local restaurants by buying food for hospital workers

DETROIT – An estimated 400 meals were donated to heath care workers Saturday at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

The project started with a simple idea to raise money to support local restaurants by buying food for hospital workers. Monica Toumey got the project rolling by tapping into feelings many of us share -- where do you put the focus of all your swirling emotions?

She decided to focus outward and give to others.

A Facebook group, called Front Line Appreciation Group, is asking for small donations of $10-20 to buy meals. The group has different restaurants and medical facilities planned for the coming weeks. If you’d like to donate or volunteer, visit the official FLAG Facebook group here.

