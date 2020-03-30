Metro Detroit residents encouraged to take part in Beaumont campaign that honors heathcare heroes battling COVID-19

DETROIT – To honor and recognize all the heath care heroes working together to battle COVID-19, Beaumont Health is launching, “Home Beams for Health Care Teams.”

Every evening at 8 p.m., beginning March 31, families are encouraged to step outside their front door and shine a flashlight toward their nearest hospital to show support for health care heroes across Southeast Michigan.

Families are also encouraged to swap out their porch light with a blue lightbulb as a sign of support for health care heroes and first responders.

“This pandemic can feel isolating and dark. That’s why we want to brighten the spirits of our health care heroes and also provide community members with opportunities to show support for our incredible health care workers,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said.

“In addition to continuing to protect our staff and address their needs, we hope these kinds of activities will help reassure our team we’re all in this together.”

“Home Beams for Health Care Teams” is inspired by Beaumont’s popular annual holiday tradition, “Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams,” which invites families to gather outside Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and shine flashlights to show support for pediatric patients spending the holidays in hospital.

Beaumont is also asking community members to post videos and pictures on social media of themselves participating in the event.

Remember to tag Beaumont Health and use the hashtag: #HealthCareHeroes.

In addition to launching the “Home Beams for Health Care Teams” program, Beaumont also encourages the community to tie blue ribbons around their trees as a sign of support.

Volunteers have already tied blue ribbons around trees at the health system’s eight hospital campuses.

Beaumont has also ordered Blue Ribbons to provide to people who donate supplies at designated drop-off locations.

Here are a few other ways to show your support for #HealthCareHeroes:

· Social media posts: Tag Beaumont Health and use the hashtag #HealthCareHeroes to share photos or videos of you and your family sharing well wishes for our health care team.

· E-greetings: Send an online greeting to the Beaumont team. Messages will be displayed online for team members to view.

· Facebook profile frames: Search for “Beaumont” in the frame tool in your profile photo options.

· Drawings and artwork: Draw a picture to thank the team for their bravery and dedication; email the artwork to Beaumont (SocialMedia@beaumont.org) and it will be shared with our health care team and might also be shared online. You can also post your picture online, tag Beaumont Health and use the #HealthCareHeroes hashtag.

· Beau the Bear superhero coloring page: Print the picture, color it and display it in your window.

· Make a donation: A list of needed supplies and information about how to donate to Beaumont’s COVID-19 fund is posted here.

In addition, Beaumont team members have placed lawn signs at hospitals and in the community to thank health care heroes for their hard work and dedication.

Visit beaumont.org/heroes for more information about how to show your appreciation for #HealthCareHeroes.